Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $403,000 in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Avantis US Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 869,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period.

Avantis US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Avantis US Equity ETF stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Avantis US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis US Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

