Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $418,000 in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

QJUN stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

