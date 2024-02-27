Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

