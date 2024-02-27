Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

