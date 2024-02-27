Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 358 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in MarketAxess by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 122.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 33,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $213.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average of $241.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

