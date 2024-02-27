JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -57.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

JBGS opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.