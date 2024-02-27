JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -57.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,297,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,850,000 after acquiring an additional 607,462 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

