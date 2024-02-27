JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -57.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
