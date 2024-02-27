JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.41% of JELD-WEN worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in JELD-WEN by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

