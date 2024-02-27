Jet2 (LON:JET2) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,445.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,445 ($18.33) and last traded at GBX 1,427 ($18.10), with a volume of 1164775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,402 ($17.78).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

