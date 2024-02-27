Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Equities researchers at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 0.1 %

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $103.33 on Tuesday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

