Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

