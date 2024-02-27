Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.50. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 193,201 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNDI shares. StockNews.com raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

Featured Stories

