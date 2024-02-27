Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 85,000 shares.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £2.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.03.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

