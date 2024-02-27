Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $12.03 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock valued at $30,928,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $407.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $420.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

