KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) EVP Jennifer Myles Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,635 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 99.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after buying an additional 678,185 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

