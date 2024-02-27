Kenneth G. Cole Sells 36,210 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Masco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

