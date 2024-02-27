Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,768 Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.35% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,352,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 700,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OALC opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.91.

About OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

