Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,265 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 48.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 488.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

