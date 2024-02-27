Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

