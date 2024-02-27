Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,922 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,974.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April by 27.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of EAPR opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

