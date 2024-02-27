Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

