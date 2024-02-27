Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 19,597 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

