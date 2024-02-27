Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.