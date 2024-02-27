Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 158 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $3,243,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WST opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.