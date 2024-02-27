Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Position Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $511.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.90 and a one year high of $528.04.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

