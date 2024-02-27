Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.67.

NYSE KNSL opened at $511.10 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

