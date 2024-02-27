Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 49,230 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,230 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $181.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

