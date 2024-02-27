Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

