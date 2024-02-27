Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $647,360,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $33,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $195.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.14.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

