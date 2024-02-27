Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.85. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Several analysts have commented on LB shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

