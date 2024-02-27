Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.50 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.99.

LBTYA opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

