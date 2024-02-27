Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
Shares of LIND opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.89. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions
In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
