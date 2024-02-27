Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.89. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,592.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

