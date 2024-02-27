L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

