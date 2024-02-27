L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
