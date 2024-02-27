Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.79

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.79 and traded as low as C$15.42. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 275,357 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$86,750.00. Company insiders own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

