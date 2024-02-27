Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

