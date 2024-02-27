Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

