Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Markel Group worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Markel Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 84,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Markel Group by 122.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,443.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,435.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.12.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

