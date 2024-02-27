Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at JMP Securities

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $94.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

