Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Marten Transport worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Marten Transport had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Vertical Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

