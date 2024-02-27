Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.48.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.62 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -105.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

