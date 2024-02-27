Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of MASI opened at $130.69 on Monday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

