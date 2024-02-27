Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger Sells 179 Shares of Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $23,261.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,645.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masonite International stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 865,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $18,809,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $17,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $14,054,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $13,283,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

