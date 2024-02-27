Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $584.66

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 584.66 ($7.42) and traded as low as GBX 565 ($7.17). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.36), with a volume of 25,877 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.10) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.04) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTW

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £294.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3,052.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 14,210.53%.

About Mattioli Woods

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.