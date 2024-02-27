Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $584.66

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 584.66 ($7.42) and traded as low as GBX 565 ($7.17). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.36), with a volume of 25,877 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.10) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.04) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 14,210.53%.
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
