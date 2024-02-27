MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of MaxLinear worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.06. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $36.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

