Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

