MBIA (MBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect MBIA to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MBI opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $349.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MBIA by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 131,912 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,875,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

