MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

MediWound Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MDWD opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. MediWound has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediWound by 122.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

