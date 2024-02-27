MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MEG opened at C$27.52 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.79 and a 52 week high of C$28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

