MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.02

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $4.25. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 17,436 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MEIP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEIP

MEI Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 162.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 103,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.