Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 260 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

